NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

January 17, 2023, 1:59 PM

Through Jan. 16

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Joey Logano, 4.

3. Christopher Bell, 3.

3. Kyle Larson, 3.

3. Tyler Reddick, 3.

6. William Byron, 2.

6. Ross Chastain, 2.

6. Denny Hamlin, 2.

6. Kevin Harvick, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

