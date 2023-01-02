NASCAR Cup Series Winners

SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 2:00 PM

Through Jan. 1

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Joey Logano, 4.

3. Christopher Bell, 3.

3. Kyle Larson, 3.

3. Tyler Reddick, 3.

6. William Byron, 2.

6. Ross Chastain, 2.

6. Denny Hamlin, 2.

6. Kevin Harvick, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

