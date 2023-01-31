Nance and North Carolina host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Pittsburgh Panthers after Pete Nance scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 72-68 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 in home games. North Carolina is seventh in the ACC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 12.6.

The Panthers are 8-3 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jamarius Burton averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.9 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Blake Hinson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

