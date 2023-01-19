N.C. A&T hosts Towson after Woods’ 27-point showing

Towson Tigers (12-7, 4-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-3 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Towson Tigers (12-7, 4-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the Towson Tigers after Kam Woods scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-67 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 4-2 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 7.4.

The Aggies and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Nicolas Timberlake is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.