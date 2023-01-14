SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
N.C. A&T hosts Stephenson-Moore and Stony Brook

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:22 AM

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-10, 3-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-11, 2-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 67-66 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 at home. N.C. A&T is the best team in the CAA with 13.4 fast break points.

The Seawolves are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Aggies and Seawolves face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

