Home » Sports » MVSU tops Texas Southern…

MVSU tops Texas Southern 71-67 to end 12-game losing streak

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 11:23 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Rayquan Brown and Kadar Waller scored 16 points apiece to help Mississippi Valley State end a 12-game losing streak with a 71-67 victory over Texas Southern on Monday night.

Brown had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Delta Devils (2-16, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Waller was 7-of-11 shooting with a 3-pointer. Terry Collins recorded 13 points.

Davon Barnes finished with 18 points for the Tigers (4-13, 0-4). Zytarious Mortle added 13 points and John Walker III scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Mississippi Valley State visits Bethune-Cookman while Texas Southern hosts Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

