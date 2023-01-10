Murray State visits Northern Iowa following Wood’s 20-point game

Murray State Racers (9-7, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (9-7, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Jacobi Wood scored 20 points in Murray State’s 82-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 at home. Northern Iowa averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Racers have gone 4-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 4.3.

The Panthers and Racers face off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.8 points. Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Rob Perry is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Racers. Wood is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

