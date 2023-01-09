Murray State visits Northern Iowa after Born’s 27-point performance

Murray State Racers (9-7, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (9-7, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Murray State Racers after Bowen Born scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-57 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 2.4.

The Racers are 4-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Panthers and Racers match up Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Rob Perry is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

