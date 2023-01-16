Murray State visits Belmont following Sheppard’s 22-point showing

Murray State Racers (10-8, 5-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-6, 6-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (10-8, 5-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-6, 6-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Murray State Racers after Ben Sheppard scored 22 points in Belmont’s 76-72 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 5-3 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 7.1.

The Bruins and Racers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.7 points. Sheppard is averaging 18 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Rob Perry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.