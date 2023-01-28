Murray and the Rider Broncs visit conference foe Fairfield

Rider Broncs (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dwight…

Rider Broncs (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-10, 6-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Murray Jr. and the Rider Broncs take on Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC action.

The Stags are 5-3 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cook averaging 3.5.

The Broncs are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Murray is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.