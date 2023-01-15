Murray and Rider host Iona

Rider Broncs (6-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-5, 5-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (6-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-5, 5-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Iona Gaels after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 20 points in Rider’s 68-63 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Gaels have gone 6-0 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 76.5 points and is shooting 46.2%.

The Broncs are 3-3 in MAAC play. Rider has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels and Broncs match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Mervin James is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Murray is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.