Muniz leads Delaware State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 22-point game

Delaware State Hornets (1-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-8, 1-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (1-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-8, 1-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -12; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jevin Muniz scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 78-65 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hawks have gone 6-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 0-2 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.6 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Corey Perkins is averaging 4.3 points for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 59.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.