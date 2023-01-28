Munden leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Merrimack after 21-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-82 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors are 3-5 on their home court. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 24.5 rebounds. Jordan Minor paces the Warriors with 8.4 boards.

The Knights are 6-2 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 14.4 assists. Demetre Roberts leads the Knights with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Grant Singleton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.