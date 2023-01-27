Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-82 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors have gone 3-5 at home. Merrimack has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Knights are 6-2 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Demetre Roberts is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.