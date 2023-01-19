Mount St. Mary’s takes on Siena on 3-game slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-12, 2-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-6, 6-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s heads into the matchup against Siena as losers of three games in a row.

The Saints are 5-1 on their home court. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints and Mountaineers face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Malik Jefferson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

