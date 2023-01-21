Mount St. Mary’s faces Marist on home slide

Marist Red Foxes (7-10, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-13, 2-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (7-10, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-13, 2-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Marist looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Mountaineers are 2-5 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist gives up 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.