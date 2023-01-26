Mount St. Mary’s and Fairfield face off for conference showdown

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -1.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags visit Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in MAAC action.

The Mountaineers are 3-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Malik Jefferson leads the Mountaineers with 6.9 boards.

The Stags are 5-4 in conference games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

The Mountaineers and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.9 points. Benjamin is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

TJ Long averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Cook is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

