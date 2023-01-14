BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Morse leads James Madison over Georgia Southern 83-71

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:42 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 25 points in James Madison’s 83-71 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Morse was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, for the Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Freidel sank 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and scored 20 with five rebounds. Takal Molson scored 13.

Andrei Savrasov paced the Eagles (11-8, 4-2) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Finch and Kamari Brown scored 10 apiece with Finch adding four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. James Madison visits Troy and Georgia Southern hosts UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

