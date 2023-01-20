Morgan State visits Howard after Burke’s 31-point game

Morgan State Bears (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-10, 2-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan…

Morgan State Bears (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-10, 2-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Howard Bison after Isaiah Burke scored 31 points in Morgan State’s 92-84 victory against the Hartford Hawks.

The Bison have gone 6-2 in home games. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Bears are 3-0 in conference play. Morgan State has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wood averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Howard.

Malik Miller is averaging 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Burke is averaging 20 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.