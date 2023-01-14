Morgan State takes on Coppin State after Miller’s 32-point game

Morgan State Bears (8-8, 2-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-13, 1-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Morgan State Bears (8-8, 2-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-13, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Malik Miller scored 32 points in Morgan State’s 90-85 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Sam Sessoms averaging 4.9.

The Bears are 2-0 in conference play. Morgan State averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Eagles and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sessoms is averaging 22.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Kam’Ron Cunningham is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Miller is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

