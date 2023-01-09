Morgan State hosts South Carolina State following Burke’s 28-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Isaiah Burke scored 28 points in Morgan State’s 78-73 overtime win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

