Moreno’s 21 lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 85-70

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:31 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 85-70 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Moreno added five rebounds for the Colonels (12-7, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and five blocks. Leland Walker was 6 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wheza Panzo led the Hatters (10-7, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Stetson also got 10 points from Josh Smith. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Hatters.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Lipscomb and Stetson hosts Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

