Moreno’s 21 lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 85-70

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 85-70 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Moreno added five rebounds for the Colonels (12-7, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and five blocks. Leland Walker was 6 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wheza Panzo led the Hatters (10-7, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Stetson also got 10 points from Josh Smith. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Hatters.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Lipscomb and Stetson hosts Kennesaw State.

