Morehead State and Southern Indiana square off for conference matchup

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Morehead State and Southern Indiana face off on Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Alex Gross averaging 9.3.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-1 in conference play. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.5.

The Eagles and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Trevor Lakes averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Jelani Simmons is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

