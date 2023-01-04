Moore, South Alabama Jaguars to host Fields and the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Fields and the Arkansas State Red Wolves take on Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Jaguars. Greg Parham is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Fields is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

