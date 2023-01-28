Moore scores 30 as Fordham downs George Washington 85-70

NEW YORK (AP) — Khalid Moore scored 30 points as Fordham beat George Washington 85-70 on Saturday. Moore added eight…

NEW YORK (AP) — Khalid Moore scored 30 points as Fordham beat George Washington 85-70 on Saturday.

Moore added eight rebounds for the Rams (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Rostyslav Novitskyi was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Colonials (11-10, 5-3) were led by Brendan Adams, who posted 18 points. James Bishop added 15 points and six assists for George Washington. In addition, Ricky Lindo Jr. finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Moore scored 13 points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 37-33. Moore’s 17-point second half helped Fordham close out the 15-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.