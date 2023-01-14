BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Moore scores 22 as Saint Francis (PA) knocks off LIU 87-68

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:21 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Landon Moore scored 22 points, Maxwell Land added 21 points, and Saint Francis of Pennsylvania defeated LIU 87-68 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Land added eight rebounds. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points.

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (2-15, 0-5) with 20 points. Andre Washington added 15 points, four assists and two steals for LIU. C.J. Delancy also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Saint Francis visits Sacred Heart while LIU hosts Saint Francis of Brooklyn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

