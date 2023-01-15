Moore, Missouri State Bears to host McCauley and the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (13-5, 6-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-9, 4-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-5, 6-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-9, 4-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Missouri State in MVC action Sunday.

The Bears are 5-2 in home games. Missouri State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores are 6-1 in conference play. Indiana State ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is averaging 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.