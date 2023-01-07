Moore leads San Jose State against Nevada after 22-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-3, 3-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (11-5, 2-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-3, 3-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (11-5, 2-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Omari Moore scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 67-64 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Moore averaging 4.8.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-0 against MWC opponents. Nevada scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Darrion Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.