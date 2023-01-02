Moore and San Jose State host Boise State

San Jose State Spartans (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Boise State Broncos after Omari Moore scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 78-70 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos have gone 5-1 in home games. Boise State is the leader in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. San Jose State scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Broncos and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Moore is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.