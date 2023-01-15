Moore and Saint Francis (PA) host Sacred Heart

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 2-2 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 2-2 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Landon Moore scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 87-68 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the NEC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Carpenter averaging 10.0.

The Red Flash are 4-0 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Pioneers and Red Flash match up Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Josh Cohen is averaging 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.