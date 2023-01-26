Moore and Drexel host N.C. A&T

Drexel Dragons (12-8, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-12, 5-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (12-8, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-12, 5-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Justin Moore scored 21 points in Drexel’s 77-74 overtime win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Dragons are 6-2 against conference opponents. Drexel ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Dragons square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Amari Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.