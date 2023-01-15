Montana State hosts Moffitt and Idaho

Montana State Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Montana State Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Montana State Bobcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 29 points in Idaho’s 95-74 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 4-5 at home. Idaho is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in Big Sky play. Montana State scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Darius Brown II is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

