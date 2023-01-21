Montana State faces Montana after Battle’s 22-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Montana Grizzlies after Raequan Battle scored 22 points in Montana State’s 74-70 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 at home. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.1 rebounds. Josh Bannan leads the Grizzlies with 8.6 boards.

The Bobcats are 5-2 in conference play. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 4.5.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Battle is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Belo is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

