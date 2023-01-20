Montana hosts Montana State after Battle’s 22-point game

Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Raequan Battle scored 22 points in Montana State’s 74-70 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Grizzlies are 6-3 in home games. Montana averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 5-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Tyler Patterson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Battle is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

