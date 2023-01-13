Monmouth faces Towson, aims to end 8-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (1-16, 0-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-7, 2-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (1-16, 0-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-7, 2-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Towson.

The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Towson is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Holden is averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.1 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.