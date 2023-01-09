Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Phillips on a one-year…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Phillips on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Austin Warren for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Yunior Marte from San Francisco in exchange for LHP Erik Miller.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Jackson on a two-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Rusber Estrada and C Isaias Quiroz.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed UT Manny Garcia.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Carson Matthews.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Los Angeles Clippers F Marcus Morris Sr. an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate language toward a game official during a Jan. 6th game against Minnesota.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Relieved head coach Kliff Kingsbury of his duties. Announced general manager Steve Keim is leaving. Signed OTs Julien Davenport and Badara Traore, DBs Juju Hughes and Josh Thomas, LB Blake Lynch, TEs Chris Pierce and Bernhard Seikovits, G Lachavious Simmons and WRs Auden Tate and Javon Wims,

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WRs Josh Ali and Ra’Shaun Henry, RB B.J. Taylor, OLB Quinton Bell, DL Amani Bledsoe, LBs Dorian Etheridge and Nate Landman, CBs Javelin Guidry, John Reid and Matt Hankins, TE Tucker Fisk, OLs Jonotthan Harrison, Justin Shaffer and Tyler Vrabel, DBs Dylan Mabin and Jamal Peters, TE John Raine and FB Clint Ratkovich to reserve/futures contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan. Signed OL Deonte Brown, RB Spencer Brown, WRs C.J. Saunders and Derek Wright, DE Kobe Jones, DT Raequan Williams and LB Arron Mosby to reserve/futures contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Chase Allen, OT Kellen Diesch, S Adrian Colbert, WR Nsimba Webster, TE Jake Tonges, DE Gerri Green and LB Kuony Deng to reserve/futures contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties. Signed WRs Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley and Marquez Stevenson, S Bubba Bolden, LB Storey Jackson, DE Sam Kamara, RB John Kelly Jr., TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT Roderick Perry II and T Tyrone Wheatley to reserve/futures contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Victor Bolden, G Parker Ferguson, CBs Faion Hicks and Delonte Hood, DB Devon Key, RB Tyreik McAllister, OLB Wyatt Ray, OL Hunter Thedford and LB Ray Wilborn to reserve/futures contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Maurice Alexander, Stanley Berryhill and Tom Kennedy, RB Jermar Jefferson, OTs Obinna Eze and Darrin Paulo, S Brady Breeze, DL Demetrius Taylor and CBs Khalil Dorsey and Jarren Williams to reserve/futures contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim, Ss Henry Black, Marcel Dabo and Trevor Denboy, G Arlington Hambright, T Jordan Murray, LBs Segun Olubi and Forrest Rhyne and RB Aaron Shampkin to reserve/futures contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR John Ross to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CBs Isiah Brown and Bryce Cosby, P Julian Diaz, S Jalen Elliott, TE Cole Fotheringham, Gs Vitaliy Gurman and Jordan Meredith, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, WRs Chris Lacy, D.J. Turner and Isaiah Zuber, LB Kana’i Mauga and RB Austin Walter to reserve/futures contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Roger Carter, DBs T.J. Carter and Richard LeCounte, DEs T.J. Carter and Brayden Thomas, OT Max Pircher and WRs Jaquarii Roberson and Jerreth Sterns to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Yasir Durant, DT Prince Emili, RB Derrick Gore, DB Vincent Gray, TE Lucas Krull, QB Jake Luton, LB Nephi Sewell and DE Jabari Zuniga to reserve/futures contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Chris Glaser, DBs Craig James and Jimmy Moreland, DL Marquiss Spencer, QB Chris Streveler, LB Chazz Surratt and WR Malik Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed G Sua Opeta to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Relieved offensive line coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills assistant Erik Frazier of their duties.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CBs Troy Apke and DaMarcus Fields, DE William Bradley-King, WRs Alex Erickson and Kyric McGowan, QB Jake Fromm, Gs Nolan Laufenberg and Keaton Sutherland and T Aaron Monteiro to reserve/futures contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck from Atlanta (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL). Returned G Ivan Prostetov to Tucson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Activated G Eric Comrie from injured reserve. Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned C Blake Murray from Chicago (AHL) to Norfolk (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL)to Iowa (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse G Jack LaFontaine for six games and F Gemel Smith for three games as a result of their actions during a Jan. 7th game against Rochester.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Ryan Fanti and D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and F Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL). Assigned F Reece Vitelli to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed F Sebastian Vidmar on injured reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Announced F Bailey Conger relinquished his playing rights.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Michael Turner on injured reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Brandon Yeamans from Cincinnati and placed him on reserve. Activated G Evan Fitzpatrick from injured reserve. Placed G Brody Claeys on injured reserve. Released G Jordan Bustard as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Traded F Leif Mattson to Kalamazoo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired D Max Balinson from Reading.

INDY FUEL — Claimed F Karl El-Mir from Trois-Rivieres and placed him on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed G Trevin Kozlowski on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Nick Isaacson on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Francois Brassard and F Nick Master from reserve. Suspended F Nick Jermain and removed him from rsoter.

READING ROYALS — Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Jeff Solow. Signed F Nick Fea.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed M Amar Sejdic to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Loaned M Matias Vera to Asociacion Atletica Argentinos Juniors for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Eldin Jakupovic from Everton FC (English Premiere League) to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed F Nebiyou Perry to a three-year contract. Claimed M Kemy Amiche off waivers.

REAL SALT LAKE — Re-signed G Tomas Gomez to a one-year contract. Signed D Erik Holt to a three-year contract extension.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Michael Baldisimo to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Mathias Laborda to a three-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Emily Curran to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Eric Lewis football safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator and Brendan Wimberly defensive assistant.

