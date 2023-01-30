Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bluefield 47, Graham, Va. 35 Brooke 61, Richmond Edison, Ohio 36 Cameron 85, Hundred 29 Charleston Catholic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 47, Graham, Va. 35

Brooke 61, Richmond Edison, Ohio 36

Cameron 85, Hundred 29

Charleston Catholic 50, Ritchie County 20

E. Liverpool, Ohio 53, Weir 32

East Fairmont 83, Grafton 26

Herbert Hoover 67, Scott 58

John Marshall 51, Dover, Ohio 24

Magnolia 66, Valley Wetzel 41

Martin County, Ky. 68, Tug Valley 33

Midland Trail 56, Westside 41

Morgantown 54, Marietta, Ohio 19

Oak Glen 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 33

Oakland Southern, Md. 43, Keyser 24

Philip Barbour 54, Lincoln 39

Richwood 51, Van 24

Robert C. Byrd 43, Sissonville 33

Shady Spring 51, Independence 30

Spring Mills 58, Washington 39

Summers County 81, Pocahontas County 22

Union Grant 67, Highland-Monterey, Va. 29

University 51, Steubenville, Ohio 48

Wayne 68, Poca 35

Wheeling Central 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 37

Wheeling Park 77, Vincent Warren, Ohio 56

Williamstown 47, St. Marys 42

Wyoming East 75, PikeView 36

