Mitchell leads UMKC against Oral Roberts after 27-point showing

UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 2-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -15.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 27 points in UMKC’s 75-59 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 against Summit opponents. UMKC leads the Summit with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Golden Eagles and Kangaroos meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 88.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

