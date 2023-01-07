Missouri State Bears face the Belmont Bruins, seek 5th straight victory

Missouri State Bears (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-6, 3-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-6, 3-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Belmont.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 at home. Belmont averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is third in the MVC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Donovan Clay averaging 6.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Clay is averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.