Mississippi Valley State visits UAPB following Doss’ 30-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-20, 1-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-12, 5-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Shaun Doss scored 30 points in UAPB’s 77-70 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 7-1 in home games. UAPB is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Delta Devils are 1-7 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State allows 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doss is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Terry Collins is averaging 13.8 points for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.