Mississippi Valley State visits UAPB after Doss’ 30-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-20, 1-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-12, 5-3 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-20, 1-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-12, 5-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Shaun Doss scored 30 points in UAPB’s 77-70 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 7-1 at home. UAPB has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Delta Devils are 1-7 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State allows 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.5 points per game.

The Golden Lions and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doss is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Terry Collins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Rayquan Brown is averaging 11 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.