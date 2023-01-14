Mississippi Valley State visits Bethune-Cookman after Harmon’s 36-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 1-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 1-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 1-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Zion Harmon scored 36 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 102-75 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-3 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Terry Collins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Alvin Stredic Jr. is shooting 46.0% and averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.