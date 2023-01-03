Mississippi Valley State takes on Alabama A&M on 10-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to end its 10-game losing streak with a victory against Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 at home. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-1 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Terry Collins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Alvin Stredic Jr. is shooting 44.3% and averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.