Mississippi State faces Florida after Moore’s 20-point game

Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Florida Gators after Shakeel Moore scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 70-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Mississippi State scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Gators are 3-3 in SEC play. Florida is second in the SEC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Colin Castleton averaging 6.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.8 points for the Gators. Castleton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.