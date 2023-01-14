BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Minor's 18 lead Merrimack…

Minor’s 18 lead Merrimack past Stonehill 59-47

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor scored 18 points as Merrimack beat Stonehill 59-47 on Saturday.

Minor had 14 rebounds for the Warriors (5-14, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Derkack added 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six assists. Devon Savage shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Max Zegarowski finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-12, 3-2). Stonehill also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Sims. Shamir Johnson also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Merrimack hosts Wagner while Stonehill hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up