Minor leads SIU Edwardsville past Tennessee State 81-72

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 10:16 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Damarco Minor totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead SIU Edwardsville over Tennessee State 81-72 on Thursday night.

Deejuan Pruitt pitched in with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (11-6, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Lamar Wright added 13 points.

Jr. Clay finished with 22 points and four assists for the Tigers (9-7, 1-2). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 21 points, while Dedric Boyd scored 15.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Southern Indiana while Tennessee State visits Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

