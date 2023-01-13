Minor leads Merrimack against Stonehill after 22-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (4-14, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-11, 3-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (4-14, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-11, 3-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Stonehill Skyhawks after Jordan Minor scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 65-53 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 on their home court. Stonehill ranks third in the NEC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Burnett averaging 3.8.

The Warriors are 2-2 in NEC play. Merrimack is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnett is averaging 12.3 points and 2.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Mykel Derring averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

