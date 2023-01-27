Minnesota visits Northwestern after Berry’s 26-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Ty Berry scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 78-63 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Berry averaging 4.1.

The Golden Gophers are 1-8 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota allows 66.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Wildcats and Golden Gophers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

