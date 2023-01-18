Minnesota hosts No. 3 Purdue after Edey’s 32-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 32 points in Purdue’s 64-63 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers are 5-5 on their home court. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.1 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.1.

The Boilermakers are 6-1 in conference play. Purdue is third in the Big Ten giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cooper is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Edey is averaging 21.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

