Minnesota hosts Crowl and No. 15 Wisconsin

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Steven Crowl scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 76-66 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Badgers are 5-1 in home games. Wisconsin scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota allows 66.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

